Convicted prisoner on parole shot dead inside hospital in Patna

A convicted prisoner was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday morning in Patna, police said. The assailants barged into the private hospital and shot dead the convicted prisoner. Preliminary investigation suggested that the patient (a convicted prisoner) was killed in a gang war. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place in the Shastri Nagar police station area near Raja Bazar, where the assailants entered the victim’s private room and fired multiple bullets before fleeing the scene.

Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Chandan Mishra alias Chandan Singh, a history sheeter of Shahabad range-cum-gold robbery. The police have recovered multiple bullet shells from the crime scene.

“Chandan Mishra, who was on parole, was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. He was shot by unidentified assailants inside the hospital,” said SSP, adding that police have identified the assailants who were involved in the crime.

The victim was associated with interstate gold robber Santosh Singh.

“Prima facie, it seems to be an instance of targeted killing and was carried out after recce,” IG Rana said.

“Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the facility’s reception, exit/entry gates, and gallery,” he added.

To expedite the investigation, a dog squad and forensic team have been deployed. Authorities are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Chandan was arrested from Kolkata by STF in 2014 and forwarded to Buxar central jail from where he was shifted to Bhagalpur central jail. Chandan, a resident of Buxar district faces more than 20 criminal cases including murder, bank and jewellery shops dacoity. He was released from Beur central jail recently on a 15 days parole for treatment which was set to end on July 18.

Chandan was facing life sentence in a murder case of trader Rajendra Keshri in 2011. The trial court pronounced his death sentence but on February 12, 2020 Patna high court converted the sentence to life imprisonment along with his associate Sheru Singh.