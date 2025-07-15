Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Congress leader Anil Marelli shot dead in Telangana's Medak

ANI |
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Police report that he was followed from Hyderabad and shot near Varikuntam X road. Investigations are ongoing, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A Congress functionary, Anil Marelli, was found shot dead in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Tuesday.

Marelli was followed from Hyderabad, and later his vehicle was stopped, and the accused fired at him, police said.(Unsplash/representational)
The Congress leader was shot allegedly by unidentified persons at 8:30 pm on Monday near Varikuntam X road, police said

According to Sub-Inspector Mohd Ghouse of Kolcharam, the deceased had a real estate business, and he may have been involved in some land litigation with the accused.

Marelli was followed from Hyderabad, and later his vehicle was stopped, and the accused fired at him, the police official said.

A case has been registered, and the efforts continue to trace the accused, Sub-Inspector Ghouse stated.

The body has been shifted to the hospital and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited.

