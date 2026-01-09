Cops found complicit in crime to be sacked: Bihar DGP

Taking a stern view of policemen’s complicity in crime, as it happened at Gaya, Vaishali and other places recently, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday said the absconding cops would soon be nabbed and dismissed from service within a fortnight. Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar addresses a press conference at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna, Friday (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“It is intolerable to find men in khaki behaving like antisocials. The Gaya cops accused in gold loot from a passenger in a running train and theft during raid in Lalganj (Vaishali) will be arrested and sent to jail. Within 15 days they will also be dismissed from service,” he added, while talking to media persons.

The DGP said he had passed on the necessary instructions and the Gaya GRP SHO had already been sent to jail, while six other accused cops were absconding.

“In Lalganj, the five cops have been put under suspension,” he said, admitting that there was no recovery of gold in both the cases.

He, however, said that compared to 2024, there was a significant drop in crime in 2025. “While the cases of murder came down by 8.3%, dacoity fell by 26.9% and rioting by 21.5%. More importantly, there was no hooch incident reported in 2025 and there has been no Maoist violence reported for years. Extremism has virtually ended in Bihar,” he added.

Vaishali police registered FIR against five police personnel including the suspended SHO and sub-inspector of Lalganj police station (Vaishali) who siphoned off gold/silver ornaments recovered from the house of a burglary suspect during the raid on December 30. Suspended SHO Santosh Kumar and SI Sumanji Jha were named accused in an FIR on the allegation of hiding seized gold/silver jewellery besides lakhs of rupees from the house of burglar Rampreet Sahni at Bilanpur village under Lalganj police station.

Earlier on December 31, Patna rail police arrested SHO of Gaya GRP Rajesh Kumar Singh involved in four gold biscuit robbery from a passenger-cum-employee of a gold trader in the running train between Koderma and Gaya rail section. Four of his close associates-cum-constables involved in the incident have been suspended while raids are on against the suspended constables and their two civilian aides. The investigation so far has made it clear that it was not an isolated case, as a criminal-police nexus carried out such an operation on the Grand Chord Line connecting Howrah and Delhi via Gaya, through which transportation of costly metals is common by traders to avoid heavy taxes.