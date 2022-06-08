Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Council poll: BJP names its two nominees
patna news

Council poll: BJP names its two nominees

The names of Anil Sharma and Hari Sahni were announced at the party’s national headquarters in Delhi.
Anil Sharma is one of the two nominees BJP has announced for the upcoming Council polls in Bihar. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

The BJP announced the names of its two candidates for elections to the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday, a day ahead of the deadline to file nomination papers.

The names of Anil Sharma and Hari Sahni were announced at the party’s national headquarters in Delhi.

Sharma, a Bhumihar from Jehanabad, has been with the party for more than 20 years and has held important responsibilities in the state unit as well as the Kisan Morcha.

Sahni, who belongs to the Nishad community of fishermen, hails from Darbhanga where he has headed the district unit and also unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from the Bahadurpur seat.

Sahni’s candidature is also being seen as an attempt to offset the damage caused to the BJP by the short shrift given to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahni, a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician who uses the nickname “son of mallah” and created some buzz around himself.

Mukesh Sahni was brought into the NDA after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the thick of the 2020 assembly polls. Though he lost his own seat, he was inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet at the instance of BJP which also got him elected to the Legislative Council.

RELATED STORIES

The VIP founder, whose membership of the Council expires shortly, has been left in the lurch with the BJP getting him expelled from the cabinet a few months ago and weaning away all three MLAs of his party.

Although the BJP has been blaming Sahni’s vitriolic campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during assembly polls in the adjoining state, for the fallout, the development seems to have not gone down well with the Nishads who have a sizeable population in the densely populated north Bihar.

The NDA in Bihar, which also includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), is contesting four out of the seven council seats where biennial elections are underway. The opposition RJD has fielded its candidates for the remaining three seats.

All NDA candidates are likely to file their nomination papers on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP