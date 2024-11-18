Menu Explore
Couple killed, set on fire in Bihar’s Nalanda: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Nov 18, 2024 03:56 PM IST

The matter came to light when the couple’s son reached his paternal house around 7am where the parents stayed and found that the main door was open, and blood was flowing in drain

A couple was killed and their bodies set on fire inside their house in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Monday.

Police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence. (Representative file photo)
Police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence. (Representative file photo)

The deceased were identified as Vijay Prasad (54) and his wife Kanti Devi (52), police said.

According to police, the couple was first murdered and then their bodies set on fire. Police did not rule out the possibility of property dispute in the killing.

Preliminary probe suggests the couple was first murdered and the house was set on fire.

The matter came to light when the couple’s son reached his paternal house around 7am where the parents stayed and found that the main door was open, and blood was flowing in drain.

He rushed to their bedroom and found the room on fire.

According to a villager’s account, he saw a live electric wire dangling over their bodies, blood stains on the wall, floor. Some gloves were also recovered from the room.

He immediately rushed into their bedroom and was stunned to see that the couple were caught in flame. He immediately informed his brother and neighbour about the incident.

Out of the two gates is open while another is locked from the inside.

The villagers said that the couple had attended a religious function till 11:30pm after which they returned to their house.

Police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence.

“We are hopeful that the forensic examination of the ashes and clothes will make it clear what kind of product was used to burn the bodies”, Nalanda SP Bharat Soni said.

