Triple murder rocks U.P.’s Bijnor, probe on

In a ghastly incident, three members of a family, including a scrap dealer, his wife and their teenage son, were found brutally murdered by unidentified assailants inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Sunday, police said. The victims have been identified as Bhura, 60, his wife Ubaida, 58, and their son Yakub, 18. (For Representation)

After getting information about the incident from Bhura’s neighbours, superintendent of police, Bijnor, Abhishek Jha visited the spot along with SP (city) Sanjeev Bajpai, forensic and surveillance teams.

As per the SP, a screw driver was recovered from the spot. “The couple (now deceased) had five sons and a daughter and one of their sons is a history-sheeter,” the cop said.

The SP further said the incident was being probed from all possible angles to ascertain the motive for the crime and solve the case. Meanwhile, the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.