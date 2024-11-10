Menu Explore
Triple murder rocks U.P.’s Bijnor, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Nov 10, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Bodies of a scrap dealer, his wife and their teenage son were found inside their house, police investigating the case from all possible angles

In a ghastly incident, three members of a family, including a scrap dealer, his wife and their teenage son, were found brutally murdered by unidentified assailants inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Sunday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Bhura, 60, his wife Ubaida, 58, and their son Yakub, 18. (For Representation)
The victims have been identified as Bhura, 60, his wife Ubaida, 58, and their son Yakub, 18, they added. The triple murder was committed in Khalifa colony under city Kotwali area of Bijnor.

After getting information about the incident from Bhura’s neighbours, superintendent of police, Bijnor, Abhishek Jha visited the spot along with SP (city) Sanjeev Bajpai, forensic and surveillance teams.

As per the SP, a screw driver was recovered from the spot. “The couple (now deceased) had five sons and a daughter and one of their sons is a history-sheeter,” the cop said.

The SP further said the incident was being probed from all possible angles to ascertain the motive for the crime and solve the case. Meanwhile, the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

