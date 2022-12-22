Covid alert: Bihar to do random testings at airport, rly stations

PATNA: The Bihar government has issued guidelines to all the hospitals in the wake of new Covid-19 cases being reported in different parts of the state, said government officials.

According to officials, the hospitals have been asked to test all patients for Covid who complain of cold, cough, and breathing issues. The government has also asked to conduct random testing at airports, railway stations, and shopping complexes.

“Special teams to test passengers have been deputed at Patna railway station and airport. At Patna railway station, three teams will work in three shifts while at the airport, two teams will work in two shifts,” said a press release issued by the Patna district administration.

“Covid situation is normal in Bihar. We are fully prepared to deal with it and there is no need to worry. We are monitoring reports regularly,” said deputy chief minister-cum-health minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday.

The health department has specifically alerted the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) about genome sequencing, as the fight will be easier only after the variant is detected.

IGIMS medical superintendent Dr. Manish Mandal said that 15 beds have been reserved in the institute following instructions received from the health department regarding the preparation of a Covid ward.

“Following instructions from the health department, the sequencing lab is already in alert mode,” Dr. Mandal said.