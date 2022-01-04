Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Covid curbs back in Bihar, night curfew from Jan 6-21
patna news

Covid curbs back in Bihar, night curfew from Jan 6-21

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm till 5 am with effect from January 6 till January 21 and close all parks, gyms, swimming pools and malls
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holds a review meeting, in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022
Vijay Swaroop, Patna

The decision was taken at a meeting of crisis management group (CMG) chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday evening.

The meeting decided against imposing a lockdown.

The CM’s ongoing statewide tour as part of his social campaign reforms campaign and his weekly Janata Darbar have also been cancelled, said officials. On Monday, 11 people who attended CM’s Janata Darbar were tested positive for coronavirus.

The state government, which had already announced closure of schools up to classes 8, has decided to allow classes for students of class 9 to 12 with 50% attendance. However, classes for students of up to class 8 can be held online. Coaching institutes will remain shut but can conduct classes online.

The meeting also decided to cut down the attendance to 50% at government and private offices and outsiders would not be allowed in offices.

Shops will remain open till 8 pm.

Religious places will remain closed for devotees while hotels and restaurants will operate with 50% capacity. A cap of 50 people for marriage ceremonies and 20 people for last rites functions will be in force.

The government has allowed social, religious, cultural functions with 50% capacity, to a maximum of 50 people.

