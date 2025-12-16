After massive poll drubbing in the Bihar assembly elections, one of the main opposition parties in the state, CPI-ML (Liberation), is going to hold a seven-day village-level assessment programme to know the reasons behind the poll debacle and renew the membership drive to recruit around 1.10 lakh party cadres, officials in the party said. CPI-MP to hold 7-day village huddles to assess assembly poll debacle

The weeklong programme would start from December 18 and continue till December 24 in which village meetings of the party in around 25,000 branches across the state would be held. They will be attended by party members and local cadres. On December 18, the party observed Sankalp divas to mark the death anniversary of ML’s first general secretary Vinod Mishra, who died in 1998.

“There will be meetings across all our village branches from December 18 to December 24. This time, the programme holds significance as the election results have come and we are still assessing the reasons behind the poll debacle of the party. There would be discussions on organisational matters and other challenges before the party during the programme,” said Kunal, state secretary of the ML.

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the CPI-ML(liberation), which is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, won two seats despite having contested 20 seats in alliance with allies like RJD, Congress , Vikassheel Insaan Party( VIP), CPI and CPM.

The ML’s performance in this election was strikingly poor as compared to the party’s strike rate in past few elections in recent years, including the 2024 parliamentary polls when the party had won two parliamentary seats out of three seats it contested . In 2020 assembly polls, the party had won 12 assembly seats out of 19 seats it contested.

Party officials asserted that the ML would continue to play its role as a strong opposition party in the state at the grassroots level and start organising mass agitations, movements against the state government’s alleged faulty policies including the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. “People from the downtrodden and oppressed sections are getting displaced owing to the anti-encroachment drives. The government is required to give alternative accommodation to the displaced people,” said another ML leader.

Significantly, state secretary Kunal also said the ML would continue to be part of the INDIA bloc and also has started strategising for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal. “We are looking forward to having an alliance with CPM and other left parties and would support forces which are against the BJP in West Bengal in the coming polls,” Kunal said.