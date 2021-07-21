Darbhanga MP meets civil aviation minister Scindia for expansion of airport

Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Darbhanga, Gopal Jee Thakur, has requested Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to inspect the Darbhanga airport, which became operational on November 8 last year.

He also urged the minister to expand the terminal building, increase the number of officers and staff at the airport besides provision of e-vehicle facility for the movement of passengers from the main entrance to the terminal building.

Thakur, accompanied by Madhubani MP Ashok Yadav, met Scindia on Tuesday. The MPs urged the minister to expedite the process of renaming Darbhanga airport after legendary Maithili poet Maha Kavi Vidyapati.

The MP requested Scindia to ensure acquisition of 78 acres of land at the earliest for development of Darbhanga airport so that passenger facilities can be expanded. He also raised the issue of construction of passenger shade from main entrance of airport to terminal building, speedy completion of runway re-carpeting and relocation of nilgai (bluebuck) and other wild animals from the forest area on airport premises.

From the security point of view, Thakur also sought minister’s attention towards necessity of view cutters by elevation of the boundary wall of the airport without delay and to appoint Central Industrial Security Force for the security purpose. As of now, the security of airport is manned by Bihar Military Police.