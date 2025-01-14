Delhi assembly polls: JD (U) likely to contest on two seats

Janata Dal-(United) (JDU) is likely to contest two assembly seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior JDU leader aware of the developments said. The JD (U) had contested both the seats in 2020 assembly polls as well but finished second. (Janata Dal (United) | Official X account)

“Talks are underway between JD-U and BJP regarding seat sharing in the Delhi assembly elections. So far, one seat is final, and talks are on for the second seat,” said a senior JD (U) national office-bearer, on the condition of anonymity.

The party is set to field a candidate from Sangam Vihar, while talks are underway for Burari assembly seat.

While the JD-U was seeking tickets on three seats, two other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies – Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP) and Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) – were also keen on tickets per a 3-1-1 formula in the national Capital’s 70 assembly constituencies.

In the last polls, JD-U got two seats to contest in the alliance.

JD-U’s Shailendra Kumar contested from Burari seat, was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjeev Jha.

Jha got 62.81 percent votes, while Shailendra Kumar got only 23.14 percent votes. From Sangam Vihar seat, JD-U’s Shiv Charan Gupta could only garner 32,823 votes.

Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP) has expressed its desire to contest the Delhi polls.

Paswan said that his party will contest seats that will help strengthen the BJP-led NDA in the national Capital.

“Lok Janshakti Party’s (Ram Vilas) policy is to strengthen the (NDA) alliance and to contest elections on only those seats where victory will strengthen the alliance (NDA). Like Jharkhand, in Delhi elections also winnability will matter more than the numbers. We will contest only those seats where the candidates of LJP (Ram Vilas) have a stronghold. We will not compromise with our strike rate by contesting additional seats. We will contest on seats which would allow us to win,” Paswan told mediapersons after chura-dahi party in Patna.

Bihar NDA seat-sharing talks

According to senior NDA leaders, the seat sharing talks between NDA allies in Bihar for assembly polls will take place once the state budget session of assembly is over.