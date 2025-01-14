FIR against CM Atishi for poll code violation ahead of Delhi elections

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Delhi Police against chief minister Atishi allegedly for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and using government vehicle for political purpose. Police said that a complaint was received regarding violation of MCC. (PTI photo)

The FIR, filed at the Govindpuri police station in southeast Delhi, was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the returning officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Friday, officials said on Tuesday.

The development invited a sharp rebuke from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has alleged that the “Delhi police, officers and election commission officials are acting under the pressure of BJP”.

“Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system”, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Police said that a complaint was received regarding violation of MCC and using government vehicle of public works department (PWD) of Delhi government for political purpose, despite an absolute ban on use of official vehicle for campaigning and electioneering or election related travel during elections. The FIR was filed on Saturday.

“Accordingly, a case has been registered under section 223(a) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) that deals with disobedience to orders from a public servant. The punishment for this offence depends on the nature of the disobedience. If the disobedience causes or threatens to cause harm, the punishment can be up to six months in jail or a fine of up to ₹2,500, while disobedience threatening human life, health, or safety, or causes a riot, the punishment can be up to one year in jail or a fine of up to ₹5,000,” a senior Delhi Police officer said, asking not to be named.

Speaking on the development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP continues to make false allegations.

“Election commission, Delhi Police, SHO, DM all of these are not able to speak due to fear of BJP. The Election commission needs to act impartially... When we file a complaint against the BJP leaders, no action is taken. We filed complaints with video evidence, but no action is being taken at all...let the truth come out in this case against Atishi as well. BJP keeps making false allegations”, He said.

A response from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

Earlier on January 8, the BJP had said that it has filed a complaint, accompanied by a video clip, accusing the chief minister of misusing government machinery.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the party submitted a formal complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi drawing attention to the video provided by Sardar KS Duggal--South Delhi district BJP vice president.

In his letter, Kapoor had stated that the use of a Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle by the chief minister to transport her election material is a clear case of misuse of government resources, and the Election Commission should take cognisance of this and take appropriate action.