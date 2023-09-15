Democracy not new to Bharat: Kovind

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the concept of democracy is not a new phenomenon for Bharat, as it is sometimes projected to be, and traces its roots to thousands of years ago in the Vedic period, which throws ample evidences about the existence of democratic system of governance through institutions like “Sabha” and “samiti”, “Sabhapati” and “Sabhashad”.

BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha welcomes Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma on his visit to Bihar, where he attended the function at Nalanda University. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

He was speaking as the chief guest at the “Vaishali Festival of Democracy”, which coincided with the International Day of Democracy, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Nalanda University.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi, ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and ambassadors/ high commissioners from several countries also spoke on the occasion.

Former and acting VCs, Sunaina Singh and Abhay Kumar Singh, also dwelt on subject during panel discussions.

“It was at Vaishali that Lord Buddha delivered his last sermon, emphasising the importance of unity, equality and compassion. Vaishali, often referred to as the first republic, set a remarkable precedence of democratic principles that is cherished in our nationhood. The chief architect of our Constitution, BR Ambedkar, also made it clear that many of the procedures followed in the ancient Buddhist societies had been adopted in our Parliamentary democracy. The democratic spirit has been an integral part of our civilisation and it is not a new import. In our country, it is a way of life and there have always been a concept of checks and balances in its democratic system since ancient times,” Kovind said, recalling his days as the Bihar governor and his third visit to Nalanda University.

“India, that is Bharat, has preserved its ancient civilisation and heritage, with all the religions flourishing together. “In a world where nations are fragmenting into micro entities, Bharat stands as a shining example of resilience and unity in diversity. Our culture has made us a vibrant democracy and the way elections are held across the length and breadth of the country covering mountains, forests, deserts, villages and mega cities to ensure equal opportunity of participation to all tells all about its strength,” he said.

Arlekar, in his address, said he was felt proud when he got to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address that Bharat is the mother of democracy and in the country, it is Bihar where Vaishali is the world’s first republic. “I visited Vaishali to see for myself. Vaishali Mahotsav is celebrated since Independence. We need to spread the message of Vaishali throughout the country and the globe. We do mention about democracy in the West, but we forget about our own heritage. The debate of Adi Shankaracharya and Mandan Mishra in Mahishi in Bihar, which reflected the difference of opinion between the two and still respect for each other’s point of view, also underlines the democratic ethos of Bharat. We need to respect our own rich culture and not accept the theory that we are here to be slaved. We have a lot to feel proud of, especially when it comes to democratic values,” he said.

The Assam CM said that it was time to change the ecosystem that gives credit for everything positive to outside and the textbooks also need to give a clear picture about country’s rich democratic legacy.

Lekhi, at the outset, gave examples from the Rig Ved and Atharva Ved to underline ancient historical evidences through references of institutions pointed to the deep roots of democracy in Bharat. “It is n our DNA. It was also reflected at the G20 summit which came out with a joint declaration, as all got together for the right cause. Plurality and tolerance have been part of our civilisation. Sanatan has always existed and we drew strength from it. All these combine to make democracy the national spirit of India,” she said.

