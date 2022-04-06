Don’t create confusion over chief minister’s post in Bihar, JD (U) tells ally BJP

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) has expressed displeasure over the “unnecessary confusion” ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have created over the chief minister’s post.

JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said Nitish Kumar is the leader of the ruling alliance as well as the chief minister. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kumar the chief minister. “If anybody is issuing any statement, they should talk to the Prime Minister and question his decision.”

State BJP leaders have staked claim to the top post after the party returned to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last month. Sanjay Jaiswal, the state BJP chief, added to speculation about it on Tuesday. “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister now, but whether he will remain so after 2025 or not, he is not aware of it. When you are on the road, nobody knows that an accident can take place.”

Khushwaha said if BJP leaders want the chief minister from their party, then they are challenging Modi’s decision. “The BJP central leadership should take note of this. It is a matter of concern,” said Kushwaha. He added the JD (U), which got lesser seats than BJP in the 2020 polls, will not compromise with the chief minister’s post. “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister and will remain so.”

Khushwaha said the talk about Kumar’s future, BJP’s demand for the top post, and the squabbles with the ruling alliance are not giving a good message to people. “It creates confusion in the minds of people.”

JD (U) leader and minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav echoed Khushwaha. “As long as there is Nitish Kumar, there is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” he said. “The NDA went to the assembly elections under the leadership of Kumar. There is no question of compromising on this mandate. Bihar has developed under the leadership of Kumar. JDU has never compromised on its policies and principles. Therefore, no one can question the leadership of Kumar and the policies and intentions of JD (U).”

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said Kumar has created a part of confusion by saying he has never been a Rajya Sabha member before denying any plans of quitting as chief minister.

