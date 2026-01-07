Ex-DGP Alok Raj resigns as BSSC chairman just 6 days after taking charge

Days after assuming the charge of chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), a 1989-batch former IPS officer Alok Raj on Tuesday resigned from the post. Prior to this, he was in-charge of this post for the last one year. Former Bihar DGP Alok Raj (Santosh Kumar/HT)

After retiring from the police service, the general administration department (GAD) had on December 31 assigned him this post for five years or 65 years of age, with the tenure beginning on January 1. Alok Raj joined two days ago, but on Tuesday he suddenly resigned.

Alok Raj has served as the chairman-cum-CMD of the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation prior to the new appointment (BSSC chairman).

Earlier on August 30, 2024 Alok Raj was given the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar till further orders in addition to his present posting as DG (Vigilance). In December 2024, Vinay Kumar was appointed as DGP. Within a week, the government gave him (Alok Raj) additional charge of chairman of the BSSC. Since then, he has been holding the additional charge of BSSC Chairman till December 31, 2025.

Raj, in his resignation letter submitted before GAD, said he was quitting the post due to personal reasons without giving further details. According to administrative sources, there is no official confirmation of any controversy behind the resignation at the moment. However, the decision taken so soon has certainly given rise to speculation. There are political and administrative debates on this.

BSSC conducts many important competitive examinations of the state. In such a situation, it can have an impact on the upcoming examinations, pending results and recruitment processes. The Commission is already under pressure over several exam results and appointments.

While talking with some media-persons, Alok Raj said there was no specific reason behind his decision. He described the circumstances as unavoidable and personal in nature. He confirmed that he had completed one year as chairman before resigning and chose not to comment on what he plans to do next.