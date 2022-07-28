Eyeing LS polls, BJP delegates from across India visit 200 Bihar assembly seats

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the larger aim of gaining power in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, the BJP has panned out more than 600 party delegates, drawn from across the country, to spend 48 hours in 200 assembly constituencies covering 33 of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The delegates, who have come to attend a two-day national executive meeting of all seven frontal organisations of the BJP beginning July 30, have already reached the respective assembly constituencies along with a 10-point agenda.

“The delegates have reached 200 assembly constituencies. The workers of the fixed assemblies are interacting with the office bearers from outside with full enthusiasm. Apart from organisational work, they will talk about the achievements of the central and state government,” said BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal.

A senior BJP leader, wishing not to be quoted, said these delegates would be spending 48 hours in assembly constituencies assigned to them and will hold a meeting with the mandal president, interact with people, do tree plantation, visit religious and historical places irrespective of the community in the particular assembly segment, besides interacting with the beneficiaries of different government schemes.

The BJP leader said the interaction of delegates with local party leaders and masses would help the party prepare a strategy for both the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections.

“All these party delegates will return to Patna on Friday or by Saturday morning to take part in a meeting of all seven frontal organisations which will be inaugurated by party national president JP Nadda on July 30,” said Jaiswal.

Nadda is also scheduled to inaugurate BJP office buildings in 16 districts and lay the foundation stone of office buildings in seven districts through video conferencing on July 31. On the same day, Union home minister Amit Shah will address the session.

“The meeting is going to provide an opportunity for BJP delegates to interact with each other,” said Jaiswal.

BJP’s Bihar co-in-charge Harish Dwivedi said the BJP is a party of workers and here, it is the workers who become the leaders of the future. That is why the party always strives to improve the leadership ability of the workers and strengthen their mutual fraternity and coordination.

“This is an innovative experiment of Prime Minister Modi to further strengthen the resolve of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. With this, the workers will also get an opportunity to know about other states and the office bearers of other states will be aware of the development works done in Bihar,” said Dwivedi.

