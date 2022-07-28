Eyeing LS polls, BJP delegates from across India visit 200 Bihar assembly seats
With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the larger aim of gaining power in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, the BJP has panned out more than 600 party delegates, drawn from across the country, to spend 48 hours in 200 assembly constituencies covering 33 of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
The delegates, who have come to attend a two-day national executive meeting of all seven frontal organisations of the BJP beginning July 30, have already reached the respective assembly constituencies along with a 10-point agenda.
“The delegates have reached 200 assembly constituencies. The workers of the fixed assemblies are interacting with the office bearers from outside with full enthusiasm. Apart from organisational work, they will talk about the achievements of the central and state government,” said BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal.
A senior BJP leader, wishing not to be quoted, said these delegates would be spending 48 hours in assembly constituencies assigned to them and will hold a meeting with the mandal president, interact with people, do tree plantation, visit religious and historical places irrespective of the community in the particular assembly segment, besides interacting with the beneficiaries of different government schemes.
The BJP leader said the interaction of delegates with local party leaders and masses would help the party prepare a strategy for both the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections.
“All these party delegates will return to Patna on Friday or by Saturday morning to take part in a meeting of all seven frontal organisations which will be inaugurated by party national president JP Nadda on July 30,” said Jaiswal.
Nadda is also scheduled to inaugurate BJP office buildings in 16 districts and lay the foundation stone of office buildings in seven districts through video conferencing on July 31. On the same day, Union home minister Amit Shah will address the session.
“The meeting is going to provide an opportunity for BJP delegates to interact with each other,” said Jaiswal.
BJP’s Bihar co-in-charge Harish Dwivedi said the BJP is a party of workers and here, it is the workers who become the leaders of the future. That is why the party always strives to improve the leadership ability of the workers and strengthen their mutual fraternity and coordination.
“This is an innovative experiment of Prime Minister Modi to further strengthen the resolve of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. With this, the workers will also get an opportunity to know about other states and the office bearers of other states will be aware of the development works done in Bihar,” said Dwivedi.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
