Fire breaks out in train in Bihar. All passengers reported to be safe| Video

Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.
Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.(ANI video screengrab)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 10:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A fire broke out in the engine of a train in Bihar on Sunday, triggering major concerns for the safety of passengers. All aboard the train, however, were later reported to be safe.

The train was headed to Narkatiaganj from Raxaul, reported news agency ANI. Initial reports said that the fire did not spread to other compartments and all passengers were safely evacuated. Fire fighting operations are on.

Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.

"AT 5.25 am, SM Bhelwa reported fire. All passengers have de-boarded the train and safe, no injury, no casualties reported, the fire brigade arrived at the site at 6:06 am," news agency ANI quoted the Railway as saying.

The fire was reportedly brought under control at 7.20am.

The cause of the fire was not clear at the time of filing this report.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
bihar fire
