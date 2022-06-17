Flights ticket prices from Patna see sharp rise amid Agnipath protests

Air ticket prices in Patna saw a sharp increase on Friday as news of train cancellations due to the ongoing Agnipath scheme protests started coming in on Thursday.

"The price of an air ticket from Patna to Kolkata, which was at ₹4,959 on Thursday, went up to ₹17,000 and all seats on the three IndiGo flights were sold out on Friday,” a travel agent in Patna told Hindustan Times.

Similarly, the price of an air ticket from Patna to Delhi that was being sold at ₹6,500 on Thursday spiked to ₹12,000 on Friday morning. No seats were available on morning flights, despite there being at least 16 daily flights between the two sectors, the travel operator added.

Bihar was the first state to have witnessed protests against the Agnipath scheme- where youth will be recruited into the military service of their choice for four years.

The protests have taken a violent turn with several trains being set ablaze. The Nitish Kumar-led state government has temporarily suspended internet services in 12 districts. Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, and Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran.

The suspension, however, does not apply to government intranet and internet-based services, including banking and railways in the above districts.

