Forest dept unveils 50 cr project to turn historic Barabar Hills into eco-tourism hotspot

The environment and forest department has kicked off a ₹50 crore project to turn the rugged Barabar Hills in Jehanabad’s Makhdumpur block into a major eco-tourism centre, preserving its ancient caves while adding modern visitor facilities.

A pond being desilted and renovated as part of the forest department’s project to develop eco tourism at Barabar Hills in Jehanabad (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

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The plan was first announced by chief minister Nitish Kumar during his Pragati Yatra outreach programme. On Thursday, environment & forest department minister Pramod Kumar made an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing work, checking progress and pressing officials to stick to quality, deadlines and environmental safeguards.

Barabar Hills have drawn historians and travellers for centuries because they house India’s oldest rock-cut caves, carved in the 3rd century BCE during the Mauryan period. The four main caves — Karan Chaupar, Lomas Rishi, Sudama and Vishwakarma — feature polished granite walls that still gleam and some of the earliest known Brahmi inscriptions linked to Emperor Ashoka and the Ajivika sect. Experts regard them as the direct ancestor of the famous Buddhist and Jain cave temples that came later. Yet despite their importance, the site has remained off the main tourist map because of poor access and basic facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} As proposed, two new RCC gateways clad in local sandstone, while three existing gates will be revamped in modern architecture to welcome the visitors. Two theme-based pilgrim rain shelters, a mini cafeteria with an artificial-thatch roof, two RCC souvenir shops—one at the foot of the hill and one near the top—and two toilet blocks, also in RCC, will come up at strategic points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As proposed, two new RCC gateways clad in local sandstone, while three existing gates will be revamped in modern architecture to welcome the visitors. Two theme-based pilgrim rain shelters, a mini cafeteria with an artificial-thatch roof, two RCC souvenir shops—one at the foot of the hill and one near the top—and two toilet blocks, also in RCC, will come up at strategic points. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Higher up, workers have already finished cutting and finishing 1.4 kilometres of steep rock-cut steps in red sandstone, complete with even treads, risers and stainless-steel railings fixed on both sides and down the middle on a proper RCC foundation. Parallel to the existing vehicular road, a 6-km pedestrian walkway is being laid in cobblestone, 1.8 metres wide, with sandstone sitting shelters every 100 metres on an RCC/PCC base. Every 500 metres along this path, decorative lamp posts, insignias, benches and small gazebos will be added, backed by full landscaping and tree planting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Higher up, workers have already finished cutting and finishing 1.4 kilometres of steep rock-cut steps in red sandstone, complete with even treads, risers and stainless-steel railings fixed on both sides and down the middle on a proper RCC foundation. Parallel to the existing vehicular road, a 6-km pedestrian walkway is being laid in cobblestone, 1.8 metres wide, with sandstone sitting shelters every 100 metres on an RCC/PCC base. Every 500 metres along this path, decorative lamp posts, insignias, benches and small gazebos will be added, backed by full landscaping and tree planting. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate three-stage water supply system is also on the cards, which include a 50,000-litre underground tank at ground level, a 20,000-litre tank halfway up the slope and a 10,000-litre tank at the summit, all linked by high-pressure pumps and piping. Other civil items include park redevelopment with boundary walls, children’s play equipment, more gazebos, benches and solar lighting; a pre-fabricated MS-sheet shed over the main pathway to the hilltop; desilting and beautification of the existing pond; soil-moisture conservation measures; and development of a full-fledged Interpretation Centre together with additional parking space.

The minister spent several hours walking the site, reviewing each component with divisional forest officers. He told them the remaining pieces — an Interpretation Centre explaining the caves’ history, a small cafeteria, vendor zone, green park and eco-cottages — must start soon. He also ordered proposals for adventure activities and large-scale planting of peepal, banyan, pakad and fruit trees on vacant patches.

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“Development and conservation have to move together,” the minister said, adding that local people should get jobs in guiding, hospitality and maintenance so the project benefits the surrounding villages.

Once finished, the upgraded site is expected to draw far more domestic and foreign visitors. Families will have shaded sitting areas, clean toilets, safe pathways and a proper cafeteria. History buffs will get better signage and an interpretation centre. The combination of ancient caves, improved access and new eco-friendly amenities is being positioned to make Barabar a regular stop on Bihar’s tourism circuit, alongside Bodh Gaya and Rajgir.

Senior forest officials said the entire project is being executed in phases so that visitors can still reach the caves without much disruption. The minister during this visit directed the officials that all pending tenders be floated quickly and that weekly progress reports be sent to his office.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak ...Read More Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand. Read Less

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