Gandhi statue vandalised again in East Champaran

In second such incident in Bihar’s East Champaran district in as many days, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised at Turkauliya on Wednesday morning, according to locals and a video clip circulating in the social media that purportedly shows the bust garlanded with tetra packs used for liquor bottles.
A grab from the video clip that has been circulating on social media. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 10:12 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

The two districts of Champaran, East and West, are dotted with statues of Gandhi, who shot into prominence with his Satyagraha here against the British rulers.

On February 14, a life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Motihari was found vandalised. The police later arrested a man and said he was intoxicated while he committed the act.

The video clip, purportedly from Turkauliya, showed the statute being smeared with vermillion from top to nose and a garland of tetra packs used for liquor bottles hung it.

“By the time we reached the spot, nothing like that was found. However, we have received complaint in this connection and search for the accused are underway,” said Mithlesh Kumar, station house officer of Turkauliya police station.

The statue is located near Gandhi Ashram in Turkauliya.

