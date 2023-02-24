Gaya murder: Relatives protest, demand arrest of accused over suspected lynching

Family members and supporters of a man who was allegedly killed in a suspected mob lynching incident, blocked roads of Diha village in Bihar’s Gaya district demanding the arrest and death penalty to the accused.

Calling it an incident of mob lynching, angry family members took to the streets and blocked the main road at Belaganj. (Representative image)

This development comes days after a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed while two others were critically injured during a mob attack at Diha village in Gaya district on Thursday. All of them were residents of Kurisarai village near Diha.

Calling it an incident of mob lynching, angry family members took to the streets and blocked the main road at Belaganj.

“Where were the firearms used by the victims during alleged firing? It is a targeted attack and killing. Bomb, knife and live rounds had been put in the SUV to turn it into a fake story of theft”, protestors said.

The CPI (ML) district secretary Niranjan Kumar and AISA leader Mohammed Sherjahan expressed his disappointment and demanded strict action against those involved.

He also demanded compensation and a government job for the family of the deceased.

The blockade was lifted and the body was taken for last rites after the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Bharat Soni assured of a speedy probe.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ashish Bharti denied any communal angle behind the incident.

Two cases were registered, one against the deceased and injured for theft and arms act and another for murder and murder attempt against 17 persons and 25 unidentified people.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Diha villagers claimed six persons were moving in an SUV in the village. Villagers were on high alert after six incidents of theft in the locality within a month. When asked about their identity by the villagers, the SUV occupants allegedly opened fire at them. Three of them were caught and brutally assaulted before the Belaganj police rescued them.

Police said that two injured youths had a criminal past.

An SUV, bomb, knife, spade and three live rounds were recovered from their possesion.

The relatives of the deceased and injured however rejected the villager’s account.

They claimed the deceased worked in a Kolkata factory and supplied labourers.

He had gone to Diha village with two friends in his SUV to bring some labourers for his factory. They had not entered the village but were attending nature’s call when some people from Diha village caught and beat them mercilessly.