Five unidentified motorbike-borne robbers attacked a gold trader and looted ₹50 lakh in cash in Jamui district on Saturday, police said. Gold traders attacked in separate incidents, ₹50 lakh looted in Jamui

The incident occurred on the Jamui–Malaypur main road under the limits of Malaypur police station, they said.

The victim has been identified as Vikram Kumar Soni alias Vicky.

According to the FIR, Soni was on his way to Jamui railway station to catch a train to Kolkata when five miscreants intercepted him on the Jamui–Malaypur state highway and demanded the bag containing cash. When he resisted, the assailants struck him with a pistol butt near the Aanjan river, barely 100 metres from the Malaypur police station, and fled with the cash bag.

Locals rescued the injured trader in a critical condition and rushed him to the Jamui Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) Viswajit Dayal visited the hospital, where the injured trader’s statement was later recorded.

In a separate incident, a gold shop owner was shot during an attempted loot in the Maner police station area of rural Patna late on Friday evening.

The incident took place at Kathara locality when Sanjay Kumari Soni, owner of Ganpati Jewellers, was returning home after closing his shop. He was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Police recovered an empty cartridge and a motorcycle used in the crime from the spot and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants.