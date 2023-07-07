Bihar school teacher dies by suicide at home

ARA: A government school teacher died by suicide at his rented house in Bhojpur district’s Saraiya Bazar area late on Thursday, police said.

Police said his wife asked an acquaintance to check on her husband after he did not respond to phone calls (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 50-year-old teacher was recently posted as the principal in-charge of a middle school but he was yet to take charge.

Police said when the teacher did not respond to calls from his wife who lives in Sheohar district, she asked an acquaintance to check on her husband at his rented accommodation in Saraiya Bazar.

When the teacher did not open the door, the local police broke the door of the house and found teacher hanging from the roof.

Krishnagarh station house officer Vivek Kumar said the body was handd over to his family after autopsy at the Ara sadar hospital. Kumar said the teacher had tried to die by suicide a little over a month ago.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

