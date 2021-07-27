Healthcare workers in Bihar’s Buxar report 94.1% seropositivity

Healthcare workers in Bihar’s Buxar district have reported the highest-- 94.1%--seropositivity or prevalence of antibodies against Covid-19 compared to 83.8% in the general population, according to the fourth serological survey conducted across the state’s six districts in June.

The Indian Council of Medical Research shared the data with Bihar on July 23.

The healthcare workers reported between 90% to 93% seropositivity compared to between 77.1% to 65.3% among the general population in Begusarai, Arwal, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Purnia. The cumulative seropositivity among them was 91.45% as against 72.93% in the general population in the six districts.

The difference in the seropositivity was much higher this time as compared to the earlier serological survey. “The difference in the two categories was hardly 2-4% during the third serological survey last December. HCWs (health care workers) had marginally higher seropositivity as compared to Bihar’s cumulative seropositivity of 22.41% among the general population in the state’s six sample districts,” said an official.

Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Prabhat Kumar Singh said the difference in seropositivity is higher this time because HCWs were vaccinated first. “They have had increased exposure to Covid-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.. as a result, many of our healthcare workers were infected, leading to the formation of natural antibodies,” he said. “Seropositivity of 91.45% is very good for healthcare workers. Their vaccination coverage has also been good. This means most health care workers are protected either through vaccination or after infection. Given the sample size and area covered, seropositivity of 73% among general population indicates that Bihar is moving closer towards developing herd immunity.”