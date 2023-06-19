Nawada sizzles at 45.9°C as Bihar braves its longest heatwave spell in 11 yrs

Warisliganj in Nawada and Dehri in Rohtas district have recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.9°Celsius as major parts of Bihar continued to reel under heatwave conditions despite light showers on Sunday, according to weather officials.

On a hot day in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials at Patna Meteorological Centre said the state has seen the longest spell of heatwave in the last 11 years this year and that the heatwave is prevailing in parts of the state for the last 20 consecutive days.

Over 15 places in the state have recorded maximum temperatures over 40°C last week. Maximum temperatures have shot up 8-9 degrees above the season’s corresponding normal, said weathermen of Patna Meteorological Centre.

Patna Meteorological Centre has declared “severe” heatwave conditions in 10 districts, including Patna, Rohtas, East Champaran, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Nawada and Nalanda.

Heatwave was declared in Gaya, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Banka, and Samastipur, officials said.

As per data issued by Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra, a unit of the planning and development department, Warisliganj in Nawada and Dehri in Rohtas remained the hottest places in the state with both recording the highest maximum temperature of 45.9°C , which was also the highest maximum temperature of this season.

As per the daily weather bulletin issued by Patna Meteorological Centre, Aurangabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7°C , Sheikhpura 44.1°C Patna 43.2°C, Gaya 43.7°C, Jamui 42.8°C ,Vaishali 42.1°C , Siwan 42°C, Motihari 41.4°C and Bhagalpur 41°C.

However, relief from heat is in sight as favourable meteorological conditions are likely to induce monsoon advancement, officials said.

Neha Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Conditions are favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the next two to three days. As a result, moderate to heavy rain is likely this week. Fall in mercury by three to five notches is expected after 24 hours.”

As per the five-day prediction, the entire state is likely to receive isolated or widespread rain from June 21 onwards.

