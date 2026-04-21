IGIMS MBBS exam probe delayed; panel seeks extension amid question paper leak allegations

An internal fact-finding committee set up to investigate alleged irregularities in the undergraduate MBBS examinations at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences has missed its April 14 deadline and is yet to submit its report, officials said. The panel has sought additional time and is now expected to present its findings by the end of the week.

IGIMS building in Patna. (HT File)

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The four-member committee, headed by dean (academics), Dr Om Kumar, includes deputy director (administration) Dr Bibhuti Prassan Sinha, registrar Dr Sarvesh Kumar Singh, and chief administrative officer Praful Ranjan. According to officials familiar with the matter, the panel is examining multiple aspects of the allegations.

“We are exploring all angles and the inquiry is continuing. It will be premature to comment at this stage,” said Dr Sinha, who declined to share further details citing the sensitivity of the ongoing probe.

Sources said that the committee has come across circumstantial evidence suggesting a possible question paper leak and tampering with students’ answer sheets. The panel has recorded written statements from examination cell officials and is cross-verifying them with available evidence.

Several staff members, including the primary accused named in the complaint, have been transferred out of the examination cell as the investigation progresses.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the probe has been complicated by limited surveillance coverage. Key areas of the examination cell reportedly fall within CCTV “shadow zones,” and footage from available cameras is yet to be fully examined. Officials noted that comprehensive CCTV coverage remains lacking in parts of the institute, despite being mandated by the National Medical Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the probe has been complicated by limited surveillance coverage. Key areas of the examination cell reportedly fall within CCTV “shadow zones,” and footage from available cameras is yet to be fully examined. Officials noted that comprehensive CCTV coverage remains lacking in parts of the institute, despite being mandated by the National Medical Commission. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a parallel development, the institute constituted a separate three-member committee on April 10 to examine media reports following the emergence of the allegations. This panel, headed by Dr Sanjay Kumar, includes Dr Gyan Bhaskar and Dr Avanish Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a parallel development, the institute constituted a separate three-member committee on April 10 to examine media reports following the emergence of the allegations. This panel, headed by Dr Sanjay Kumar, includes Dr Gyan Bhaskar and Dr Avanish Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the second committee was formed without disbanding the original panel, which was already nearing completion of its inquiry. Both committees were given a one-week deadline, but neither has submitted its report so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the second committee was formed without disbanding the original panel, which was already nearing completion of its inquiry. Both committees were given a one-week deadline, but neither has submitted its report so far. {{/usCountry}}

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The exclusion of IGIMS medical college principal Dr Ranjit Guha from both panels has also raised eyebrows.

The investigation stems from an anonymous email complaint sent on March 11 to senior IGIMS officials and the undergraduate Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission. The complaint alleged the existence of a racket involving an outsourced non-academic staff member and others, who were purportedly facilitating answer sheet manipulation in exchange for money.

It further claimed that certain students were allowed to alter answer sheets after examinations, with around 40–50 students of the 2021 batch allegedly involved. The complainant also alleged that such malpractices had been ongoing for several years.

Amid escalating scrutiny, IGIMS director Dr Bindey Kumar issued an office order on April 15 appointing Dr Bibhuti P Sinha as the institute’s sole official spokesperson. The directive barred all other officials from interacting with the media, warning that any violation would invite administrative action.

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The allegations have gained further significance following the recent resignation of Dr Prakash Kumar Dubey as dean (examinations), just six weeks after assuming office on February 1. Sources said that Dr Dubey had flagged concerns regarding the complaint and alleged irregularities to the institute’s leadership prior to stepping down, but did not receive the desired response. He is scheduled to retire early next year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchir Kumar ...Read More Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. Read Less

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