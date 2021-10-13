Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / IIT-P signs MoU with UK varsity for research work
patna news

IIT-P signs MoU with UK varsity for research work

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects, said officials aware of the matter on Wednesday
The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects (Sukhdev200 via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
By Megha, Patna

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects, said officials aware of the matter on Wednesday.

As per IIT-P, the agreement will last for a period of three years.

Elaborating on the details of the agreement, IIT-P’s public relation in-charge Rajendra Pramanick, said, “This collaboration will promote exchange of research programs where students and faculties would be benefited through the latest developments in various disciplines. We will also look to facilitate students exchange, joint research activities, teaching and discussions, joint conferences and symposia on subjects of mutual interest.”

Japanese start-up offers internship opportunities

A Japanese start-up, namely I’mbesideyou, specialising in online communication through AI analytics, has offered internship and job opportunities to students of IIT-P graduates, said officials.

Kripa Shankar Singh, training and placement officer at IIT-P, said, “The delegates of Japanese start-up have given consent for extending internship and full-time hiring opportunities to our students. Considering Covid-19 situation, the recruitment process will be conducted in virtual mode.”

RELATED STORIES

The start-up has also ventured in developing AI enabled learning products for online education to boost students’ performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Patna: Man shot dead, woman injured

Delhi arrest turns lens on Bihar terror links again

Bihar bypolls: Kanhaiya, Hardik, Jignesh to join Cong campaign from Oct 22

Bihar to have smart, prepaid electricity metres by 2025
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP