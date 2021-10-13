IIT-P signs MoU with UK varsity for research work

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects, said officials aware of the matter on Wednesday.

As per IIT-P, the agreement will last for a period of three years.

Elaborating on the details of the agreement, IIT-P’s public relation in-charge Rajendra Pramanick, said, “This collaboration will promote exchange of research programs where students and faculties would be benefited through the latest developments in various disciplines. We will also look to facilitate students exchange, joint research activities, teaching and discussions, joint conferences and symposia on subjects of mutual interest.”

Japanese start-up offers internship opportunities

A Japanese start-up, namely I’mbesideyou, specialising in online communication through AI analytics, has offered internship and job opportunities to students of IIT-P graduates, said officials.

Kripa Shankar Singh, training and placement officer at IIT-P, said, “The delegates of Japanese start-up have given consent for extending internship and full-time hiring opportunities to our students. Considering Covid-19 situation, the recruitment process will be conducted in virtual mode.”

The start-up has also ventured in developing AI enabled learning products for online education to boost students’ performance.