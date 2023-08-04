Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing minutes after take-off; all safe

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRuchir Kumar
Aug 04, 2023 12:05 PM IST

According to information received from IndiGo, the airline accommodated all passengers on a separate flight

An IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi carrying 181 passengers and eight crew members was forced to make an emergency landing just minutes after take-off around 8:45am from Jaya Prakash Narayan International airport following a snag in one of its two engines, airport officials said on Friday. All passengers are safe.

“Three minutes after departure, the IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi reported that one engine was not working. The aircraft landed back safely at 9:11am,” Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said.

“According to information received from IndiGo, the airline accommodated all passengers on a separate flight. All operations are normal at the airport,” Prakash said.

Soon after take-off, the flight captain informed the Patna air traffic control (ATC) about an engine failure. The ATC sounded an alert for emergency landing on high priority.

Two crash fire tenders had lined up along the side of the runway, and an ambulance was also kept on standby during the emergency landing, another airport official said.

