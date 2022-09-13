Internship for medical students hiked, road projects worth 1,340 cr sanctioned

The Bihar cabinet has approved the health department’s proposal to enhance internship amount to junior doctors and other medical staff of government medical colleges, dental colleges and Ayurvedic colleges.

This was among the 19 proposals which were approved by the cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said the interns of the government medical colleges and hospitals, dental colleges and Ayurvedic colleges would get monthly internship of ₹20,000 against the existing ₹15,000. Likewise, internship amount for physiotherapist and occupational therapists have also been raised to ₹15,000 per month against the existing amount of ₹11,000.

Last month, junior doctors of all nine government medical colleges and hospitals had gone on a strike, demanding hike in the internship amount. The strike was called off following an assurance by senior officers to consider their demands.

In a bid to improve road communication in eight districts such as Patna, Gaya, Saran, Siwan, Buxar, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani and Jehanabad, the cabinet gave administration sanction to the road construction department’s (RCD) proposal to widen and strengthen about 120-km stretches of the roads at the cost of ₹1,097 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme.

The proposal to build roads in four districts — Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Lakhisarai — under the road connectivity project for left wing extremism affected areas has also received the government’s green signal. A sum of ₹242.68 crore would be spent on building 28 roads totalling 164 kilometres with 13 bridges.

Govt nod for creation of posts

The cabinet approved the education department’s proposal for creation of 370 posts in the ranks of assistant professors to professors in Patna University, Patliputra University, Munger University and Purnia University. The posts of 67 non-teaching staff has also been created in these university.

The state cabinet also sanctioned the general administrative department’s proposal for creation 54 posts of district and sessions judges for special courts to try cases of rapes and physical abuse of minor girls under the POCSO Act.

458 posts sanctioned for Purnia medical college

The cabinet also gave the nod for creation posts of 135 teaching and 423 non-teaching staff members in the upcoming government medical college and hospital at Purnia for getting the National Medical Council’s approval for starting the MBBS course with 100 students.

