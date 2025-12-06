Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday formally launched the JD(U)’s membership campaign for 2025–28 by renewing his membership at the party office, with a target of enrolling over one crore members. JD-U launches membership campaign, felicitates workers

On the occasion, the party’s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha handed the membership slip to Nitish Kumar, who in turn distributed membership slips to several senior leaders, including Jha, state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, and national vice-president Vashishtha Narayan Singh.

The party has set a target of enrolling more than one crore primary members, for which an intensive drive will be conducted at the booth level.

“Our previous membership drive was for 2022–25, and its term was coming to an end. Today, the CM launched the new membership campaign. The enthusiasm among workers indicates that this time a record number of people will join the JD(U),” said senior party leader and minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

“The membership campaign has begun today. The party, its leaders, and the legislative wing also congratulated CM Nitish Kumar on taking oath for the 10th time as Chief Minister. This time, we have set a target of one crore memberships,” said JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The party also lauded Nitish Kumar for the recognition he recently received from the World Book of Records, London.

Earlier in the day, the JD(U), commemorating the NDA’s landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, felicitated its workers for their contribution to the campaign.

Addressing the event, Jha said the meticulous groundwork by the organisation at the booth level helped the party surpass its 2010 strike rate and “create a new chapter in electoral history.” He added that when the Chief Minister’s helicopter could not fly due to adverse weather, Nitish Kumar chose to conduct an 11-stop roadshow to seek public support for NDA candidates—an example of his “exceptional energy and commitment.”

Jha further said that the overwhelming public support for Nitish Kumar over the past 20 years was an extraordinary achievement. “International organisations have taken note of this mandate,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for the 13 crore people of Bihar that today JD(U) MLAs have a presence in 37 out of 38 districts. This shows the depth of public support. The Chief Minister has laid a strong foundation for development, and in the next five years Bihar will certainly be among the top ten states in the country. The NDA government will fulfil the people’s trust with full dedication,” Jha added.

