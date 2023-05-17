JD-U leader sends legal notice to Bihar BJP chief for ‘liquor’ remark

A leader of the ruling JD-U in Bihar has served legal notice to state BJP president Samrat Choudhary for his claim that liquor was served at a recent feast thrown for party workers in Munger by JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh and that liquor scam money was being used to lure voters.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notice has been sent by Nachiketa Mandal, Munger district unit president of JD-U.

Munger Lok Sabha seat is represented by Lalan Singh.

“Being a political leader, it was your legal duty to lodge a complaint against any violation of prohibition law at the feast if you came to know about it. Your must have made such serious allegations against the top JD-U leadership after having evidence. You are requested to bring it forward for proper legal action against the alleged violators,” says the notice, adding that else it would be assumed that “your statement before media was false, fabricated, concocted” and aimed at “tarnishing the image of the JD-U for politics mileage”.

Choudhary, however, immediately hit back, saying that he had made allegations against chief minister Nitish Kumar after getting to know about use of liquor through people’s open conversations and the subsequent turn of events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Getting a notice served through a district president of JD-U will not suffice. The notice should have come on behalf of the chief minister against whom allegations were made. I am not going to stop calling a spade a spade. After all, everyone knows the truth of prohibition in Bihar. Repeated hooch tragedies have given enough evidence about it,” he said.

Bihar has total liquor prohibition in place since April 2016.

“Even ruling alliance leaders have been talking of home delivery of liquor. After where does this illegal money go? This could be a huge scam of over ₹10,000 crore, which is apparently being used to lure voters. The notice cannot cover up the scam,” Choudhary said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Kumar Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues....view detail