JD-U minister blasts RJD’s Sudhakar Singh for attacks at Nitish

Bihar’s minority welfare minister and JD-U leader Mohammad Zama Khan Tuesday hit out at RJD MLA and former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh, calling him a “psycho” for his continued attacks at chief minister Nitish Kumar.

JD-U (Janata Dal-United) and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) are major constituents of the ruling alliance in Bihar.

Khan represents assembly constituency in Kaimur district while Singh is an MLA from Ramgarh in the same district.

Talking to reporters at Naughara in his constituency, the minister said, “Everybody in this country knows about the vision of Nitish Kumar and hence no one has the right to raise fingers at him. Sudhakar Singh was elected MLA because of his father while I was elected on my own,” Khan said, in an apparent reference to Singh’s father Jagdanand Singh, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and presidents of the party’s state unit.

“All he (Sudhakar Singh) does is for the sake of remaining in the media and nothing else,” Khan said, while reminding Singh that his name had figured in the paddy milling scam and claiming that he was even jailed in a land grabbing case.

After the mahagathbandhan, as the current ruling alliance in Bihar is called, came to power in August last year, Sudhakar Singh was made agriculture minister. He, however, had to quit the cabinet barely two months later after being chided by his party for his frequent attacks at CM Kumar and his policies.

Singh has since continued with his allegations against the chief minister.