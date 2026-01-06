The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Tuesday arrested another key member of the notorious “solver gang”, led by Sanjeev Singh alias Lutan Mukhia, in connection with organised question paper leak cases, officials said. Key member of paper leak gang arrested

The arrest was made from Gola Road in Danapur, and the accused was identified as Vipul Sharma alias Bipul Kumar, a resident of Daudnagar in Aurangabad district.

The EOU, which is probing the BPSC TRE-3 question paper leak case, has so far arrested 289 accused, officials said, adding that raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects.

During interrogation, Sharma confessed that gang members used to collect money by misleading candidates appearing in various competitive examinations, officials said. He also admitted to involvement in multiple question paper leak cases.

Sharma was also involved in the 2023 STET Haryana question paper leak case, where he assisted Sanjeev Mukhia, an investigator familiar with the matter said.

“Vipul and other members of Sanjeev Mukhia’s gang used to fly to New Delhi and then travel by road to Haryana. At a resort there, aspirants were made to memorise the leaked STET question paper,” the investigator said.

The accused further revealed that ahead of the BPSC TRE-3 examination, over 15 job aspirants were taken in a private vehicle to Kohinoor Hotel in Hazaribagh and handed over to another gang member.

At Hazaribagh, more than 500 candidates were arranged to memorise the leaked question papers, and gang members used hand-held devices to frisk the aspirants, officials said.

Sharma was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, they added.