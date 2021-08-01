Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Kushwaha says Nitish Kumar is Prime Ministerial material
patna news

Kushwaha says Nitish Kumar is Prime Ministerial material

Kushwaha’s comments also come in the backdrop of opposition parties deliberating to form a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Kushwaha was speaking with reporters following his return from New Delhi after holding the JD(U)’s national executive meeting.(Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is suited to become the Prime Minister as he has all the potential and qualities fit for the post.

“We are in NDA and we have Prime Minister Narenrdra Modi, who is doing good work but there are others who have potential to become the Prime Minister. One of them is Nitish Kumar. He is Prime Minister material,” Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha was speaking with reporters following his return from New Delhi after holding the JD(U)’s national executive meeting. Kushwaha, who is JD(U)’s national parliamentary board chairman, made these comments after Lalan Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh was made the JD(U) national president. There were speculations that Kushwaha himself was a contender for the party top post. He expressed his confidence in Lalan Singh and said he will continue to work as ‘Arjun’ of the party. Kushwaha on being asked if the JD(U) is planning to project Nitish Kumaas the Prime Ministerial candidate said that no discussions were held regarding such propositions.

Kushwaha’s comments also come in the backdrop of opposition parties deliberating to form a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Though JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar, it said it will have discussions with BJP ahead of the UP elections and also said that if the seat-sharing plans do not work out it will fight the elections alone. It did not contest in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

(with inputs from Anirban Guha Roy)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upendra kushwaha nitish kumar
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP