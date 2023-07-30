Umesh Pal murder: Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra arrested

Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj police on Sunday arrested Vijay Mishra, the lawyer who represented slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in connection with the Pal murder case, officials familiar with the matter said.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (in photo) was shot and killed while being taken for a routine medical examination in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 15 (File Photo)

Officials said Mishra was detained from outside a hotel by a police team in Lucknow around midnight on Saturday. Officials in Lucknow said Mishra’s custody was handed over to Prayagraj police on Sunday.

Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two gunners were shot dead in the city’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24. Mishra was accused of sharing Pal’s location from Prayagraj court before Pal.

“Mishra was arrested after confirming that he was involved in the murder conspiracy of Pal,” police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (City) Deepak Bhukar in a statement on Sunday said Mishra has been taken to Naini central jail. “Legal proceedings against Vijay Mishra are now on,” he added.

The DCP said that the arrest was made based on questioning from an accused in the case arrested earlier. Police also collected evidence against Mishra following investigations, he said.

In a press communiqué on Sunday, Prayagraj police said a resident of Kakra village of the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, Mishra was wanted in the Pal murder case.

Police said that they have lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mishra under sections 147/148/149 (rioting with deadly weapon and unlawful assembly)/302 (murder)/307 (attempt to murder)/506 (criminal intimidation)/34 (common intention for criminal activity)/120 B of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Explosives Act, 7 CLA Act and 3(2)V of the SC/ST Act.

Police said Mishra’s name was included in the case following questioning of Atiq’s other lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif, who is currently in jail, during his custody remand.

Saulat had informed that Mishra shared the location of Pal when he left the Prayagraj district court on February 24 and sent his photographs to Atiq’s son Asad, police said.

In May this year, a plywood trader had also lodged an FIR at Attarsuiya police station against Mishra for allegedly demanding extortion of Rs.3 crore.

In his complaint, trader Mohd Saeed claimed that Mishra purchased goods from his shop. However, Mishra issued threats and demanded extortion from him in Atiq’s name when he called him for payment. An audio had also gone viral on social media in which Mishra purportedly asked the trader to settle Rs.3 crore which he had taken from Atiq.

Police claimed that Mishra had seven criminal cases, including Gangster Act registered against him at other police stations as well. Dhumanganj police have till now filed two charge sheets in the Pal murder case.

The first charge sheet mentions the name of Sadaqat Khan while in the second charge sheet submitted to the SC/ST court on June 17, the police included the names of accused Akhlaq Ahmad, Khan Saulat Hanif, Shahrukh, Niaz Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Mohd Sajar, Rakesh Kumar and Arshad Khan aka Arshad Katra.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, his brother Ashraf’s wife Zainab, their sister Ayesha Noori and her two daughters besides, assailants Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan are still at large in the Pal murder case.

Four assailants who were seen in CCTV footage of the assault on Pal including Atiq’s son Asad, Ghulam Hasan, Vijay Chaudhary aka Usman and driver Arbaaz were later killed in a gunfight with the police and special task force teams in April this year.

Atiq’s lawyer Mishra was present when Atiq and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three assailants at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital on April 15 this year.

Despite notices issued by the judicial commission and special investigation team constituted for enquiry into the murders, Mishra did not appear to record his statement, police said.

Recently, Mishra had filed an application before the lower court on behalf of Atiq’s elder sister Shaheen for taking custody of Atiq’s two minor sons lodged at a child shelter home in Rajruppur in Prayagraj.

However, Shaheen and her husband Mohd Ahmad along with five others were made accused in an extortion case lodged by one Mohd Sabir at Puramufti police station. On Saturday, Mohd Ahmad was arrested while Shaheen and others are still at large.

