Life term for kidnapping and killing 2.5 yr old child in Bihar
patna news

Life term for kidnapping and killing 2.5 yr old child in Bihar

2.5 year old Shreyansh, son of Hitesh Kumar Singh of Jamurna village under Ramgarh police station limits of Bihar's Kaimur district, was abducted while playing outside home and killed
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The convict will have to undergo additional two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) if he failed to deposit the fine. (Representative Photo)

A Bhabua town sessions court in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Tuesday sentenced a man who brutally killed a 2.5 year old boy after kidnapping him to rigorous life imprisonment.

The court of 3rd additional district and session’s judge (ADJ) Rajesh Kumar Shukla awarded rigorous life imprisonment to Ajit Raj Singh under Sections 364 (A) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 50,000 fine under each section.

The court ordered that the convict will have to undergo additional two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) if he failed to deposit the fine. He will also have to undergo seven years of RI and pay a fine of 10 thousand under Section 201 of the IPC. All the terms will run concurrently.

The court under Section 357 (A) of criminal procedure code (CrPc) recommended the district legal service authority (DLSA) to pay rupees three lakh compensation to father of the deceased, additional public prosecutor Sachchidanand Ray who conducted the prosecution case, said.

According to facts of the case, 2.5 year old Shreyansh, son of Hitesh Kumar Singh of Jamurna village under Ramgarh police station limits of Kaimur district, was abducted while playing outside home at about 8am on December 25, 2016.

In the afternoon, the father received a ransom call for six lakh, following which he informed Ramgarh police.

Next day police recovered the body of the child from the home of the accused and arrested him. He confessed to kidnapping and strangulating the child.

“Deceased child’s grandfather Rajgrihi Singh also died after a few days due to shock. We have got some relief after the court decision,” family members said.

