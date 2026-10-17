Patna, JD MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Saturday claimed his "nine murders for Nitish Kumar" remark has been "misunderstood", claiming that he was speaking about his "sacrifices" for the party chief.

Meant to say 9 of my kin killed under RJD rule: Bihar JD(U) MLA's 'nine murders' clarification

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A day earlier, the Mokama legislator, who is upset with the party for fielding his political rival Neeraj Kumar in the upcoming legislative council polls, caused a flutter by saying, "Nitish Kumar and I go back a long way. To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold."

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With his comments causing a row and JD national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad asserting that such a remark did not deserve to be taken seriously, Singh claimed that he was misunderstood.

"I was trying to say that nine members of my family had been murdered when Lalu ji's party was in power. The reason was my proximity to Nitish Kumar. But I was misunderstood," said the maverick leader, who often laments that his lack of education comes in the way of articulating his thoughts.

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{{^usCountry}} Incidentally, Singh, who has himself been with the RJD in the past, is the brother of late Dilip Singh, a minister in the government headed by Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incidentally, Singh, who has himself been with the RJD in the past, is the brother of late Dilip Singh, a minister in the government headed by Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mokama legislator has vowed to ensure the defeat of JD MLC Neeraj Kumar in the upcoming legislative council polls. He has been insisting that his support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh did not amount to "betrayal" against Nitish Kumar, whose patronage he has enjoyed for two decades.

When JD national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha was asked about Singh's "rebellion" and the controversy over the "nine murders" remark, he came up with a guarded response.

"The party's state unit has taken note of his remarks and the clarification that he has made. As of now, I would like to assert that the NDA would win all eight seats of the legislative council and Neeraj Kumar is poised to retain Patna Graduates seat," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

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