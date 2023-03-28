Met issues special advisory for farmers as showers likely to lash state today

PATNA: The state is likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by high-velocity winds and thunderstorms in several parts in the next three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

A water-logged road in Patna on March 20, 2022. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meteorologists said some rain is expected on Wednesday but the intensity of showers is expected to increase after 48 hours.

The Met department has also issued a special advisory for farmers about possible showers on March 30 and April 1.

Ashish Kumar, a weather scientist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Farmers are advised to harvest their ready crop. They are also advised to store their harvested crop in a safe place or cover the harvested crop with a trampoline to protect it from water and wind. Avoid working in an open field during lightning and thunderstorm.”

Explaining meteorological conditions, MeT official Neha Kumari, said, “A trough line is crossing from east Bihar to south Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand at 0.9km above mean sea level. Under the influence, the state is expected to receive rainfall for the next two to three days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the 5-day weather bulletin, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in southeast and south-central parts of the state on Wednesday. Fairly widespread rain is likely in the northern part of the state on Thursday.

In early March, unseasonal rains had damaged standing crops such as wheat, pulse, maize, vegetables, and mango orchards in the state.