Minor girl shot dead while opposing rape bid in Rohtas, 1 held

SASARAM: A minor girl was allegedly shot dead for opposing a rape attempt at a village in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place when the victim along with her 13-year-old sister were going to an outhouse to serve food to her ailing father.

“On the way, two persons suddenly appeared and drew them towards a nearby bush. The younger sister somehow freed herself from their clutches and raised an alarm. They shot the elder sister in the chest and fled. The injured girl died on the way while she was being rushed to a nearby hospital,” police said.

Police said that the younger sister has identified the accused persons and alleged that they used to come to her maternal uncle’s home with arms where they tried to molest them. However, they did not disclose it to the family due to their father’s illness.

“A case has been lodged under section 302 and Arms Act. We are verifying the age of the victim . Once we do it, we will put other charges, as per need,” said sub-divisional police officer, Sasaram Santosh Rai.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said that a murder case has been lodged by the cousin brother of the victim against two named accused.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy. Prima facie, it seems the first accused was in love with the victim and used to frequent her village regularly for last one year. One accused has been arrested while raids are on to nab the other,” the SP said.