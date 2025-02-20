Minor student gangraped in Bhagalpur, 4 arrested: Police

A minor student was allegedly gangraped by five people in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday, police said. Four of the five accused have been arrested so far and the search is underway for the fifth person. All the arrested accused have been identified by the student’s friend. (Representative file photo)

According to Bhagalpur police, the minor student had gone to Bhagalpur to meet a friend.

According to preliminary details, the male friend had come to meet the student near Kahalgaon railway station late evening where a group of 5-6 men surrounded them.

The men then overpowered them and took them to a secluded place. Five of them then sexually assaulted the minor student while the friend was physically assaulted.

The minor student later informed her relatives who then took her to the police station.

Also Read:Minor girl gang-raped by 16-year-old boy, two aides in Mohali

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kahalgaon police station against unidentified persons.

“Police have arrested four persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act. Raids are on to nab the fifth accused identified as Raushan Kumar,” said Bhagalpur SSP Hriday Kant, adding that police will produce the minor student before the judicial magistrate on Thursday to record her statement.

All the arrested accused have been identified by the student’s friend, police said.