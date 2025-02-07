Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor girl gang-raped by 16-year-old boy, two aides in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 07, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Police were alerted by the minor girl’s mother, who works as a house help and lives in Sohana, Mohali; she said after she returned home from work on February 2, she could not find her daughter.

A 16-year-old boy and his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl on February 2, police said.

Apart from the juvenile, Mohali police said the other two accused were identified as Vijay and Kranti. (HT)
Apart from the juvenile, Mohali police said the other two accused were identified as Vijay and Kranti. (HT)

Apart from the juvenile, police said the other two accused were identified as Vijay and Kranti.

Police were alerted by the minor girl’s mother, who works as a house help and lives in Sohana, Mohali. She said after she returned home from work on February 2, she could not find her daughter.

The family launched a search and eventually traced her daughter to the Sector 48 Motor Market in Chandigarh.

The complainant said her daughter was terrified and complained of pain. On being coaxed, she revealed that she was gang-raped by three people, including a 16-year-old boy.

The family rushed the girl to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where she remains under treatment.

Police said the suspects had been identified and will be arrested soon.

They have been booked under Sections 70 (1) (gang rape) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sohana police station.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On