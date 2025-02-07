Minor girl gang-raped by 16-year-old boy, two aides in Mohali

A 16-year-old boy and his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl on February 2, police said. Apart from the juvenile, Mohali police said the other two accused were identified as Vijay and Kranti. (HT)

Police were alerted by the minor girl’s mother, who works as a house help and lives in Sohana, Mohali. She said after she returned home from work on February 2, she could not find her daughter.

The family launched a search and eventually traced her daughter to the Sector 48 Motor Market in Chandigarh.

The complainant said her daughter was terrified and complained of pain. On being coaxed, she revealed that she was gang-raped by three people, including a 16-year-old boy.

The family rushed the girl to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where she remains under treatment.

Police said the suspects had been identified and will be arrested soon.

They have been booked under Sections 70 (1) (gang rape) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sohana police station.