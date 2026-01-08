Demanding stern action against the accused in the murder of a four-year old girl in Khagaria on Thursday, irate people staged a massive protest in the town and gheraoed the collectorate. The protesters were demanding the handover of the arrested accused to teach him a lesson. Sadar SDO and SDPO convinced the mob and assured them the administration will expedite the case as speedy trial. Minor’s body found with help of drone, collectorate gheraoed

Police said around 4 pm on Tuesday, a girl mysteriously disappeared from a village under Gangaur police station area. The family had appealed for help through social media and also informed Gangaur police station. Police had done an initial investigation, but in vain. Later police used drone camera for her search. The girl’s body was then recovered from a mustard field near her house on Wednesday evening after a drone camera discovered it. Police sent the body to sadar hospital where her postmortem was conducted. Police said the girl was living with her mother at her maternal uncle’s house. The girl’s uncle alleged she was raped and killed by someone.

Hours after the body recovered, Khagaria police arrested an accused Ranjit Kumar Tanti (18). Khagaria SP Rakesh Kumar told HT that the accused had confessed to the crime and he was produced before the court and forwarded to judicial custody.

“Some scientific evidence has also been found from him which will strengthen the case. Now more things will be clear after the postmortem report and medical examination. We also conducted a medical examination of the accused,” said the SP.