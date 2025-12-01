Saran police arrested a key accused in the Chhapra police line murder case following a brief encounter in the early hours of Monday. Murder accused injured in police encounter in Saran

The arrested man has been identified as Shikari Rai, also known as Nand Kishore Rai, the alleged main shooter in the killing of Azad Singh (41), alias Bhishma Rai, who was shot dead on Saturday afternoon near the Chhapra police line.

According to police, Azad Singh — a native of Katihar district currently living in Uttar Pradesh — was chased for nearly 20 metres before being shot in the head from point-blank range. Eyewitnesses said he ran desperately to save his life as the assailants, armed with pistols, fired repeatedly while chasing him. He sought refuge in a roadside private house, but the attackers followed him inside and shot him dead.

The brazen killing occurred barely 50 metres from the police line boundary. Police suspect the murder is linked to an ongoing gang rivalry.

Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said a case has been registered at the Muffasil police station under BNS sections and the Arms Act. Based on CCTV footage and scientific evidence, police identified Shikari Rai as the prime suspect.

“During the investigation, we traced his movements after the murder. He was in the Akhtiyarpur area and was planning another incident,” the SP added.

Acting on the input, police laid a blockade near Bishanpur under the Muffasil police station limits. When the accused reached the spot, he attempted to flee and opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory fire, he sustained injuries and was overpowered.

Two 9mm pistols, magazines and live cartridges were recovered from him. He was taken to hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify more associates, trace the weapon supply chain and establish wider gang links.

“The injured criminal was immediately taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment under police custody. Police had been tracking his movements since the murder, and this arrest marks a significant breakthrough. Further investigation is on, and we are verifying whether others were involved,” SP Ashish said, adding that an assistant sub-inspector was also injured in the encounter and is being treated at the same hospital.

Shikari Rai, a native of Akhtiyarpur village in Garkha, is facing seven cases, including murder, robbery and extortion. Police say he is part of a longstanding local criminal network involved in land deals and organised crime.