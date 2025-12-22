The Bihar government on Saturday claimed that the state has become Naxalism-free with Naxal-infested violence dipping to “zero”. Additional Chief Secretary (home) Arbind Kumar Choudhary shared the information and said that the insurgency in 22 districts of Bihar has been brought to naught since 2013. Naxal violence brought to ‘zero’, claims home secy

He said that in 2025 two incidents of encounter with Maoists took place, while 220 Maoists or those with links have been arrested this year.

Choudhary was addressing the media persons accompanied by DGP Vinay Kumar, ADG (Law & Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad, Secretary & IG (Jail) Pranav Kumar and Special Secretary K S Anupam.

Four Bihar districts -- Gaya, Jamui, Aurangabad and Lakhisarai -- adjoining Jharkhand have been marked as “legacy and thrust” by the central government due to decline of Maoists violence but where there is still some possibility of Maoists entering from Jharkhand, said Choudhary.

Earlier, talking with HT, a senior police officer said that since January and July 31, four Hardcore Maoists had surrendered before the police while 11 criminals and three Maoists had been injured in an exchange of firing with STF. In the last seven and half months, the STF arrested more than 725 criminals, most of them carrying rewards on their heads ₹25,000 to ₹2 lakh. STF recovered three SLR, two AK47 assault rifles, Insas, Carbine, two 303 rifles, 175 country made weapons, two grenades, 69 IEDs, one pressure bomb, 52 incomplete firearms, 82 magazines from the arrested persons.

He also claimed that overall violence in the state has come down drastically.

“Between 2024-2025, Bihar government gave prosecution sanctioned in 437 cases of communal violence and directed all the SSPs/SPs to file chargesheet in these cases at the earliest. Around 6,854 people, including 1,308 in communal violence, 5,424 accused of attack on police, 58 involved in mob violence and 64 people accused of celebratory firing, have been arrested,” he said at a media briefing.

Choudhary said that Bihar became the first state of the country when Saran’s Rasoolpur police filed chargesheet in the BNS section in which the accused got life imprisonment in only 48 days.

“Same way, Bihar police broke its own record by ensuring sentence within just 15 days in a case in Sidhwaniya police station of Gopalganj,” the ACS said, sharing the achievements of Bihar Police to underline that compared to last year, there has been a reduction of 7.72% in murder cases, 24.87% in robbery, and 17.97% in riot cases. In 2025, 2.99 lakh pending cases have been resolved.

“Our aim is to strengthen law and order through administration, control crime, and foster development in a fear-free environment. This decline is considered a result of the strategies adopted for crime control in the state,” said Choudhary.

Choudhary and DGP Vinay Kumar reported that strict policing, the use of technology, and ongoing campaigns have led to a significant decrease in serious crimes in the state. Targeting properties amassed through crime, the police have initiated asset seizure actions against 70 criminals, which are currently in process.

Additionally, the DGP said, 1,419 criminals have been identified for asset seizure, with 405 cases already sent to court. “This step is considered crucial in economically weakening the organised crime and mafia networks,” he added.

Total 1.43 lakh accused persons have been sentenced in 1.05 lakh cases. Four convicts were awarded capital punishment while 1097 got life imprisonment, 533 got more than 10 years of imprisonment, 1410 received less than 10 years and more than 2 years of jail, while 1,37,983 convicts were fined/filled a bond.