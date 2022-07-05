NDA in Bihar extends full support to Murmu

PATNA: National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met NDA MPs and MLAs, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, upon her arrival in Patna to seek their support for the presidential polls set to be held on July 18.

Addressing the NDA leaders, Murmu said that her “roots” are in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. “My grandmother was from Jharkhand. Bihar has been the land of Gautam Buddha, Guru Govind Singh ji, Vidyapati, Rrajendra Prasad, Anugrah Narain Singh and Samrat Ashok. It has been a sheet of democracy,” Murmu said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made me the candidate for President and today I have come to seek your support. The manner in which you all are supporting me, I assure to do justice top constitutional post,” she said.

Exuding confidence that Murmu will comfortably win the election, chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “It is a matter of pride that Droupadi Murmu has been made the presidential candidate and she would win with a handsome margin. It is a matter of happiness that a tribal woman is running for the highest constitutional position of the country.”

Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) for making Murmu the presidential candidate and appealed to the Opposition to vote in her favour; while BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal assured full support from the land of social justice.

Earlier, Murmu was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Patna airport.