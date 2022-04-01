NDA leaders in Bihar dismiss talks of Nitish’s bid for RS

Senior leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday dismissed speculations that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may quit the post and bid for Rajya Sabha membership or look for his rehabilitation at the Centre.

Senior JD(U) leader and state’s information and public relations department (IPRD) minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, considered a confidant of CM Kumar, took to Twitter to make his point. “I’m intrigued at the rumour that Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from truth. Shri Kumar has people’s mandate to serve Bihar, and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!”, Jha tweeted.

“...His unwavering commitment to serve the people and his ability to transform Bihar are sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda,” Jha said in a string of tweets, adding that Kumar would complete his term as the CM.

The rumours that the CM was eying a Rajya Sabha seat started after Kumar told a TV news channel on Thursday that he had served three houses of the legislature, Lok Sabha, state assembly and the Council, and only the Rajya Sabha was left.

However, in his chamber in the assembly later in the day, Kumar clarified he did not intend to go to the RS.

Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said Kumar has been instrumental in transforming Bihar in different sectors. “It’s not proper to guess that Kumar is leaving the state. These are just speculations,” he said.

