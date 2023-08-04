NIA files charge sheet against 4 PFI members in Bihar conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) in its probe into conspiracy by the banned outfit to carry out terror activities in Bihar.

At least 15 accused have been arrested in the case so far for promoting the unlawful activities of the PFI. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA special court, Patna, against Mohammad Tanweer, Mohammad Aabid, Mohammad Belal and Irshad Alam, all residents of East Champaran district of Bihar, the agency said on Friday.

Also Read: NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against active terrorist

The accused were operating, along with other accused in planning of violent criminal acts by arranging arms and ammunition and in propagating the PFIs ideology and agenda of violent extremism, NIA said.

At least 15 accused have been arrested in the case so far for promoting the unlawful activities of the PFI and channelising illegal funds from abroad to PFI members/accused in this case.

The probe revealed that “Alam is a member of the criminal syndicate, which was involved, along with other PFI cadres, in a criminal conspiracy related to attack and kill a youth belonging to a particular community, with the intention to spread terror and communal hatred”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Tanweer and Abid already had the terror hardware for carrying out the hate crime and handed over the same to one of the arrested accused, Yaqub Khan, who is a PFI master trainer of weapons and tactics and had conducted multiple arms training sessions for furthering the banned outfit’s violent and unlawful activities,” the NIA statement said.

The case was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwarisharif police station in Patna against 26 people and was taken over and re-registered by the NIA ten days later.