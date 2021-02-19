Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday urged legislators of his Janata Dal (United) to set an example with "positive" use of the social media.

At a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party held soon after the inaugural day of the budget session, he also underscored the need for MLAs and MLCs, especially the newly- elected ones, to make themselves well acquainted with the rules pertaining to proceedings of the House.

"Among the many pieces of advice given to members at the meeting was positive use of social media which has, sadly, become a handy tool in the hands of those with anti-social tendencies," Kumar told reporters outside the party office here.

The chief minister, who gave up the party president's post last month, was accompanied by veteran leader and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and he said "another session will be held on Wednesday when the experienced ones will help the newbies learn the ropes".

Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate at which the first round of Covid-19 vaccination has taken place in Bihar.

"We are looking forward to the next round which would begin next month and cover people from walks of life outside the health sector. Priority will be given to those over the age of 50, and those who may be younger but have serious medical conditions," he said.

He disclosed the state machinery was fully geared up for the next round, and expressed confidence that the Centre will keep up its cooperation and provide Bihar with an adequate number of vials.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said he will be attending via video conference a meeting of the Niti Aayog scheduled on Saturday.

"Officials of the policy formulation body have been in touch with state officials for quite some time and necessary inputs have been shared.

Tomorrow's meeting, which will begin before noon and continue till the evening, is a formal one in which I will also be present," he added.