Nitish Kumar confident NDA will win both bypoll seats in Bihar; voting on Oct 30

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday asserted that the ruling NDA in the state, of which his JD(U) is a constituent, will win the bypolls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats.

By-elections to the two seats will be held on October 30, and the results will be declared four days later, on November 3.

"The NDA will win elections to both the constituencies without any difficulty. Both the seats were bagged by the JD(U) in the assembly polls last year. People have seen our work, they will vote for us," the CM told reporters at Patna airport, following his aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Vaishali, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran and other districts.

Awadh Bhushan Hajari and Rajiv Kumar Singh of the JD(U) are the two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates for Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats, respectively.

Tarapur fell vacant after JD(U) MLA Mewa Lal Chaudhary succumbed to COVID 19. The party's candidate from the seat happens to be an old lieutenant of Kumar.

The Kusheshwar Asthan candidate is the son of MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari, who breathed his last at a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for Hepatitis B.

Besides the BJP and the JD(U), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani are the two other NDA constituents in Bihar.

Asked about his reaction to reports stating that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad may campaign for the upcoming by-elections, Kumar said, "What can I say? He can do whatever he wants. He was working from the jail in any case."

Responding to another question on the apparent rift in the Grand Alliance over bypoll candidature, the CM quipped, "I came to know about it from you all (media persons). Every political party has its style of functioning. People are watching everything."

Both the RJD and the Congress, the two main constituents of opposition Grand Alliance, have fielded candidates for the bypolls, bringing to the fore the cracks in the coalition.

The CM, during his aerial tour, was accompanied by several senior officials.

He said that his government would provide all possible aid to people suffering due to the flood.

More than 34 lakh people have been reportedly affected by heavy rain and subsequent flooding in 32 districts of Bihar.

