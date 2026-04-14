Nitish Kumar holds last cabinet meeting, bids emotional farewell as Bihar CM

Outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar, chairing his final cabinet meeting, on Tuesday reflected on his two-decade-long tenure at the helm of Bihar and spoke about accelerating the state’s development even as he extended support to the incoming government.

Janata Dal (United) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kumar congratulated the new dispensation and assured full cooperation and guidance for the state’s future progress. He also thanked colleagues and officials for their support during his tenure.

He arrived for the cabinet meeting along with Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary. However, after the meeting, deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha left together in one car, while Vijay Chaudhary accompanied Kumar in another. Before leaving the state secretariat, Kumar posed for a group photograph with officials and members of his council of ministers.

After attending his final cabinet meeting, Kumar returned to the chief minister’s official residence and is scheduled to meet the Governor to submit his resignation.

“CM Nitish Kumar will continue to contribute towards Bihar as a member of the Rajya Sabha,” Bihar minister Deepak Prakash of RLM said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Minister Sanjay Singh, representing Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) in the cabinet, said, “In his address, Nitish Kumar said that he would extend his cooperation to the new government that is formed in Bihar going forward. My guidance will continue to be available. A great deal of work has been accomplished in Bihar, and more will be done in the future. You all should work together harmoniously in the new government.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister Sanjay Singh, representing Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) in the cabinet, said, “In his address, Nitish Kumar said that he would extend his cooperation to the new government that is formed in Bihar going forward. My guidance will continue to be available. A great deal of work has been accomplished in Bihar, and more will be done in the future. You all should work together harmoniously in the new government.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “It was an emotional moment for all of us,” said minister Ram Kripal Yadav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was an emotional moment for all of us,” said minister Ram Kripal Yadav. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bihar Minister and JD(U) MLA Mohammad Zama Khan said, “The people of Bihar will remember him. He promised that he would continue to look after Bihar. We were all emotional. He was our guardian.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bihar Minister and JD(U) MLA Mohammad Zama Khan said, “The people of Bihar will remember him. He promised that he would continue to look after Bihar. We were all emotional. He was our guardian.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the BJP is set to get its first chief minister in Bihar as its legislators meet in state capital Patna to elect their new leader at 2pm. This will be followed by a meeting of NDA legislators at 4pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the BJP is set to get its first chief minister in Bihar as its legislators meet in state capital Patna to elect their new leader at 2pm. This will be followed by a meeting of NDA legislators at 4pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BJP meeting, to be held in the presence of central observer Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the party’s state office, will be followed by a broader NDA legislature party meeting where the new leader’s name will be formally announced. The development signals a significant shift in the state’s political leadership and governance direction. The BJP’s parliamentary board had appointed Chouhan to oversee the leadership selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vijay Swaroop ...Read More Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak ...Read More Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON